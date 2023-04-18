Star Trek: Picard 3 scores rare reversal with fans, Patrick Stewart hopes for more

NEW YORK – Star Trek fans are notoriously hard to please, which makes the fairy-tale comeback of Star Trek: Picard, the ninth series in the nearly six-decade sci-fi franchise, all the more impressive.

The third and final season of the show – which debuted in 2020 and will release its much-anticipated series finale on Prime Video on Thursday – has reversed its fortunes among fans, who were not exactly thrilled with earlier chapters.

Seasons 1 and 2 received dismal audience scores of 52 per cent and 29 per cent respectively on review-aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

But Season 3 has earned a 90 per cent audience rating and won near-universal praise from critics with a 98 per cent Tomatometer score.

Star Trek: Picard – which continues the story of retired Starfleet admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) – has also delighted long-time fans by reuniting Picard with his co-stars from Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987 to 1994), the show that introduced them.

This includes actors Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden and Michael Dorn, whose characters are franchise favourites.

English actor Stewart, 82, had initially vetoed such a reunion and was reluctant to reprise the role, but making the show left him “fulfilled way beyond anything I imagined”.

And at a fan event and panel discussion in New York late last year, the cast and creators of Star Trek: Picard say bringing back more Next Generation characters for the last hurrah was a valentine to all fans of the franchise, which began with the television show Star Trek (1966 to 1969), and now comprises 12 television series and 13 films.

Stewart says: “At the beginning, I had been uneasy about it being a reunion. But as I worked with one after the other of my dear, beloved colleagues, I saw how important it was and how well it was working.”

“And so we agreed, ‘Yes, let’s at some point bring everyone back’,” explains the veteran, who is also known for playing Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men superhero films (2000 to 2014).

“What our producers, writers, crew, sound recorders, editors and everyone did was create something original, which had always been my hope and my endeavour.”