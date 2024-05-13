ST subscribers learn about soil-less mix at gardening workshop

The Straits Times’ subscribers and their guests learnt about semi-hydroponics and sustainable gardening at Littlebotany on May 11.

Organised as part of ST Plus Rewards for subscribers, the ST Earth Day Glass Garden Workshop saw 60 plant enthusiasts discovering soil-less planting at the cosy greenhouse in Punggol. Participants also took plants home.

Gardening hobbyist Linda Lim, 58, attended the workshop to learn more about growing plants. She said the hands-on session gave her new knowledge about soil-less mixes and eco-friendly ways to keep plants.

