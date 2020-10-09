ST Podcasts of the Week: Tips on ageing well and F&B picks this weekend

Madam Mary Ho, also known as Grandma Mary, is now in her 80s and was playing the electric guitar at this 2018 Community Chest Charity TV Show. Our Health Check podcast episode discusses how scientists in the anti-ageing research field are studying this issue now.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
ST Podcasts of the Week (Oct 9): Tips on ageing well and F&B picks this weekend 

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 103: Huge defeats for Man Utd, Liverpool; sporting #Covidiots flouting safe distancing (featuring The Straits Times' sports correspondents Sazali Abdul Aziz and David Lee)

The Big Story Ep 44: Singapore to negotiate air travel bubbles with safe countries for general travellers (featuring ST's news editor Karamjit Kaur)

Health Check Ep 45: How to age well and achieve a lower biological age (featuring Prof Brian Kennedy, the director of the NUHS Centre for Healthy Longevity)

Life Picks Ep 97: Fancy in-flight meals at home this weekend? (featuring ST's food editor Tan Hsueh Yun, journalists Jan Lee and Anjali Raguraman)

Asian Insider Ep 43: US Election won't shift its foreign policy (featuring former top diplomat Bilahari Kausikan)

Green Pulse Ep 34: The climate change detectives (featuring climate scientist Friederike Otto, acting director of the Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford, and co-lead of World Weather Attribution)

