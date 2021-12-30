Squid Game creator teases a possible third season, reveals plot of Season 2

SEOUL • Hit K-drama Squid Game, which is already confirmed for a second season, may have a third season as well, according to its creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk.

"I'm in talks with Netflix over Season 2 as well as Season 3," he said in an interview with South Korean broadcaster KBS on Tuesday. "We will come to a conclusion any time soon."

"We know that many people are waiting, so everyone is working hard to prepare for the next season with a positive outlook," he added.

Later that day, Netflix said in a statement that "it's true that we are discussing a wide variety of possibilities for Squid Game, including the production of a Season 3, but nothing has yet been set in stone".

A second season of the series, the most watched show on Netflix, was confirmed last month.

Hwang also divulged a bit more of the plot of the upcoming season, which is not expected until 2023.

He said the next season will follow protagonist Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae), who won 45.6 billion won (S$52 million) from making it through a series of deadly childhood games.

He added: "The overarching plot-line of Season 2 will be the story of the people whom Gi-hun meets and the people he chases after."