Squaring off: Rubik’s Cube makes a comeback with competitions and viral videos

SINGAPORE – These days, if you are not a cuber, you are a square.

The Rubik’s Cube scene here is booming after more people picked up the retro puzzle to keep their fingers busy during pandemic lockdowns. Clips of nimble-fingered teens solving a cube in mere seconds or even while blindfolded have gone viral on social media.

“During the pandemic, people were stuck at home with nothing to do. The cube is cheap and you can kill time by solving it. It is unlike most sports, where one has to go to a sports hall or outdoors to do them,” said Singapore’s top cubing aficionado Wong Chong Wen, 25.

The master’s student in chemical instrumentation at Nanyang Technological University is ranked first nationally in the category for fewest moves to solve the puzzle. Globally, he is tied in fifth place in the same category.

The classic puzzle, which features six sides in six colours, was invented in 1974 by Hungarian sculptor-architect Erno Rubik and took the world by storm in 1980.

Mr Wong, who first picked up a cube when he was 11 years old, added: “Social media plays a part as well. Videos of celebrities and children solving the cube go viral, and maybe some people decide they want to try it as well.”

During the pandemic, American basketball star Stephen Curry shared a video (str.sg/iS3t) of what he did to stave off boredom to his 1.7 million subscribers on YouTube, which included learning to solve a Rubik’s Cube.

Also during the pandemic, Guardians Of The Galaxy (2014 to 2023) actor Chris Pratt flaunted his new skill of solving a cube in under a minute on Instagram. His post (str.sg/iS3v) has more than 4.6 million views.

On TikTok, videos with the hashtag #cubing have amassed over 2.1 billion views. The hashtag #speedcubing has been used in more than 246,000 posts on Instagram.

In Singapore, Cubewerkz Cubing Academy, a home-grown dedicated cube store founded in 2012, said there was an increase in demand for cubing lessons after the pandemic. Mr Wong is one of nine part-time cubing trainers in the academy.

To promote speed-cubing, the company conducted lessons in tuition centres in 2016.

Due to greater demand, it began offering cubing lessons on a private tutoring basis in 2018. In the same year, it also expanded beyond its training centre in Katong Plaza to run lessons in bigger groups of 10 to 40 people in primary schools, student care centres and voluntary welfare organisations.

Cubewerkz Cubing Academy declined to reveal how much its fees are.

Since 2020, it has conducted over 2,000 training sessions for more than 800 students. These enthusiasts are mainly students aged five to 14, but include seniors in their 60s. Most of its students are male.