The crowd gasps and cheers as bare-chested men fight it out in the ring in WWE-style wrestling in China, where the sport is starting to take off.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
The sport, which has drawn fighters from different nationalities, can be seen in a Middle Kingdom Wrestling (MKW) event held recently in Shenzhen. While it is still a niche sport in China, MKW founder and president Adrian Gomez says it has "very vocal and passionate" followers and he believes that infusing wrestling with traditional Chinese martial arts can help it gain traction.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A wrestler known as The Slam rests before his match against Black Mamba (above, left). Mr Gomez says: "I do think that Chinese culture lends itself so easily to professional wrestling to make it eventually a style in its own." The American hopes to send fighters one day to the United States, home to standard-bearer WWE. For now, it is about trying to spread the sport's reputation in China beyond its current limited supporter base. "Unfortunately, at this moment, we're just in that little pond," added Mr Gomez. "But with every effort of pro wrestling, we're going to keep growing that until wrestling is like an ocean in China."PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 11, 2021, with the headline 'Sporting wrestlers'. Subscribe
