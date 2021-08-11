Sporting wrestlers

A wrestler known as The Slam (above) rests before his match against Black Mamba. Mr Gomez says: "I do think that Chinese culture lends itself so easily to professional wrestling to make it eventually a style in its own." The American hopes to send fighters one day to the United States, home to standard-bearer WWE. For now, it is about trying to spread the sport's reputation in China beyond its current limited supporter base. "Unfortunately, at this moment, we're just in that little pond," added Mr Gomez. "But with every effort of pro wrestling, we're going to keep growing that until wrestling is like an ocean in China."

PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE