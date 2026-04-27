S’pore-exclusive Hello Kitty and friends merch available from May as part of tie-up with Coffee Bean

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The Hello Kitty ribbon mug set can be purchased at all The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf stores islandwide, except at Marina Bay Sands, from May 1.

SINGAPORE - The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Singapore will be saying hello to Hello Kitty and friends from May, thanks to a Singapore-exclusive licensing partnership with Sanrio Southeast Asia.

The coffee chain announced the collaboration on April 27, which will see a series of specially designed, limited-edition merchandise and drinkware inspired by Hello Kitty and her friends released in multiple phases across 2026 and 2027 .

The first release under the collaboration is the Hello Kitty ribbon mug set, which features four ceramic 350ml mugs .

The Hello Kitty Ribbon Mug Set, which features four ceramic 350ml mugs, will cost $29.90. PHOTO: THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF

The set will cost $29.90 , and can be purchased at all The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf stores islandwide, except at Marina Bay Sands, from May 1 .

Ms Lin Chien Chien, the chain’s managing director, said: “Hello Kitty has been a cultural icon across Asia for generations, and the Sanrio family of characters holds a special place in the hearts of fans everywhere. This partnership lets us bring that joy into our stores - through familiar favorites and fresh, exciting merchandise inspired by the wider Sanrio world.”

Updates on other upcoming releases will be available on the chain’s website and social media channels.

In 2026, other coffee chains also saw collaborations with various brands. In March, Starbucks brought the magical world of Harry Potter to Singapore’s shores, while Luckin Coffee had a tie- up with Finnish fairytale franchise Moomin .