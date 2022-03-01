Spike in sales of throat sprays, mouthwash in Singapore amid Omicron wave

SINGAPORE - Throat spray and mouth gargle products containing an ingredient proven to reduce the spread of Covid-19 are selling fast across pharmacies in Singapore, amid the Omicron wave.

At eight of 10 Guardian, Unity and Watsons stores located in central areas that The Straits Times checked over the weekend and Monday, the Betadine throat spray and Orasol-ID Antiseptic Gargle & Mouthwash were both sold out.

Unity, managed by supermarket chain FairPrice, had a more than 50 per cent jump in sales for mouth gargles and sprays containing the active ingredient povidone-iodine between January and last month, says a spokesman.

Such products include Betadine throat spray, Difflam antiseptic sore throat gargle and Orasol-ID antiseptic mouthwash.

"Stocks for these products remain available. But we will continue to monitor consumer demand and bring in supplies and relevant products to meet the needs of our customers," says the spokesman.

At Watsons, sales of products including Betadine throat spray and Nodogle throat spray increased by 50 per cent after Chinese New Year compared with the last two weeks of January, says a spokesman for the pharmacy chain.

A check of its online store yesterday morning showed that both products were sold out. The spokesman says the Betadine throat spray is expected to be back in stores by the end of this month.

Checks on e-commerce platform Lazada yesterday morning also found that Betadine throat sprays were sold out.

Account executive Sheryll Goh rushed to buy four bottles of the throat spray for her family in late January when she heard from friends that it worked well to ease sore throats when they had Covid-19.

"I wanted to stock up because of the rising number of cases. We may need them if we were to get Covid-19 and are recovering at home," says the 30-year-old, who lives with her parents and elder brother.

At pharmacy chain Guardian, the demand for throat spray and mouth gargle products, such as Difflam Povidone Iodine Gargle, has more than doubled last month from January, says a spokesman.

Dr Samintharaj Kumar, chief executive of Nuffield Dental Holdings, who created mouthwash Orasyl Orange, has seen a 60 per cent spike in sales of the product from November to January this year. As at yesterday, it is still available on the Orasyl website, Lazada, Shopee and all 10 Nuffield dental clinics.

Most people, Dr Kumar says, buy the mouthwash for themselves, but there are others who have used it and bought it for friends or family, especially if they have Covid-19.

"They tend to buy a carton of 12 bottles of 250ml or 500ml. This is the most common as they can be distributed easily among family members in the same household," he says.