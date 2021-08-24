Spike in running injuries during pandemic: Go slow and keep mileage low, say experts

SINGAPORE - Some sports doctors and physiotherapists have seen up to 50 per cent more new patients with running injuries since last year, as people take to pounding the pavement during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dr Chiam Tut Fu, a specialist in sports medicine and medical director of Thomson Wellth Clinic, saw about 100 patients a year with running injuries before the pandemic. He says the number has "crept up" since the circuit breaker, with patients who began running to cope with stress or boredom.