From spacious suites to networking sessions: Get comfort and a sense of community at new Science Park hotel

Whether on a work trip or on a long holiday, discover a home away from home at the new Citadines property in Singapore

Offering the perfect blend of work and leisure, Citadines Science Park is designed to be a home away from home for travellers. PHOTO: CITADINES SCIENCE PARK SINGAPORE
Updated
Feb 15, 2024, 04:00 AM
Published
Feb 15, 2024, 04:00 AM

Ask any weary business traveller what their pet peeves are, and a common refrain will be that they have to be away from the comforts and familiarity of home over a prolonged period of time. 

When an overseas project runs on for weeks or even months, it can get monotonous and lonely living out of a suitcase in a run-of-the-mill hotel room – without any sense of community or belonging, or a chance to experience local life (or coffee) right at your doorstep.

Citadines Science Park Singapore aims to be a game-changer for business travellers. Ascott, which manages the Citadines chain, designed the property to be a home away from home that allows guests, especially long-term residents, to live, work and play seamlessly, with Changi Airport less than half an hour away.

It is also the ideal accommodation for those working in Geneo, the sprawling, dynamic life sciences and innovation hub at the Singapore Science Park.

The ideal location for work and play

As the property is located away from the hustle and bustle of the city and situated in a green oasis, it makes for a relaxing home for NUS foreign students and medical tourists at NUH. Both reputable institutions are just a short 10-minute walk away, while Kent Ridge MRT station is a five-minute stroll away.

Ms Wong Kar Ling, chief strategy officer, Ascott and managing director, South-east Asia Ascott says: “With its location in the heart of Singapore's vibrant life sciences and innovation hub, Citadines Science Park Singapore offers a unique blend of comfort, convenience, and connectivity to our guests.” 

There are 250 rooms spanning levels 10 to 15, and these include studios, lofts and one-room apartments for every budget and accommodation need. Some rooms come with separate bedrooms and kitchenettes. 

Citadines Science Park Singapore is all about thoughtful, guest-centric details, including self-check-in kiosks so guests can check in or check out at the lobby any time of the day. Rooms also feature furniture like moveable tables with castors and energy-saving smart occupancy sensors as part of Ascott’s energy conservation initiatives.

Select rooms enjoy the convenience of an in-room kitchenette and other amenities like a washing machine/dryer. PHOTO: CITADINES SCIENCE PARK SINGAPORE

A fuss-free experience from the time you check-in

Long-term guests will appreciate the in-house laundrette and an F&B outlet, with the latter slated to open soon.

If you want to work remotely but get out of your room for a change, there are four meeting rooms on the property as well as a shared working space on level 10 with an inviting, open-concept layout.

Staying engaged and connected with Citadines

One of Citadines’ brand signatures, activ∞, lets guests enjoy curated programmes to jumpstart their stay in local hubs and neighbourhoods. 

  • At Citadines Science Park Singapore, guests can use the activ∞ digital toolkits to explore the Science Park area like a local. Follow clues to unearth gems in the neighbourhood and stand a chance to win prizes like 200,000 Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) points and a luxurious BEAUBIT Beauty Kit with Blunies Deodorant, Saltrain Toothbrushes and Troiareuke products worth $110+ (while stocks last).
  • The hotel also provides comprehensive information and recommendations on what to do and see in the area, including cycling and running trails in the nearby Kent Ridge and West Coast Park areas.
  • Starting in March, embark on a transformation journey with “Ready, Reset, Glow!” comprising wellness and mindfulness activities curated to help guests relax. These include Face Yoga, which releases tension and stress in the face and makes skin more radiant. Guests can find instructions on how to participate in their welcome cards. 
  • Networking sessions are available for those who want to make new contacts. “These are designed to provide travellers with a platform to connect with the community and fellow guests, and aim to facilitate meaningful interactions and help guests expand their network. For instance, we will be organising social networking events such as Sunset BBQ bi-monthly, where guests can meet like-minded individuals and establish valuable connections,” says Mr Eugene Lee, country director, Sales and Marketing, The Ascott Limited.
Keep up with your fitness routines during your stay or explore local hangouts, eats and finds in your neighbourhood. PHOTO: CITADINES SCIENCE PARK SINGAPORE

Making your life even easier

If you are a member of Ascott’s loyalty programme, Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), you can make room reservations, process your own check-in and check-out, make contactless payments and provide feedback on the Discover ASR mobile app. As part of Ascott’s Go Green initiative, you can also earn extra ASR points if you opt out of housekeeping service.

To relax after work, head to the 25m infinity pool which offers a sunset view or to the fully-equipped gym, or even host an outdoor barbecue for your colleagues. For a day out, attractions like Universal Studios Singapore, and Gardens by the Bay are a 15-minute drive away.

Unwind after a hard day’s work at the 25-metre infinity swimming pool, which offers a beautiful cityscape view. PHOTO: CITADINES SCIENCE PARK SINGAPORE

Also, don’t forget to take part in the complimentary activ∞ programme, a unique feature of Citadines’ properties that help guests develop a sense of belonging and community during their stay. 

Another signature programme available at Citadines Science Park Singapore is For The Love of Coffee, which lets guests in on unique coffee-related experiences like going on coffee trails in the neighbourhood and exploring nearby coffee joints, including Pyroast and Two Hands. The programme comes with exclusive discounts because a well-brewed cup of fragrant coffee is the perfect pick-me-up no matter where you are in the world. 

Book your stay at Citadines Science Park Singapore and experience a harmonious blend of work and relaxation in a strategic location. 

