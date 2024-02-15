From spacious suites to networking sessions: Get comfort and a sense of community at new Science Park hotel

Ask any weary business traveller what their pet peeves are, and a common refrain will be that they have to be away from the comforts and familiarity of home over a prolonged period of time.

When an overseas project runs on for weeks or even months, it can get monotonous and lonely living out of a suitcase in a run-of-the-mill hotel room – without any sense of community or belonging, or a chance to experience local life (or coffee) right at your doorstep.

Citadines Science Park Singapore aims to be a game-changer for business travellers. Ascott, which manages the Citadines chain, designed the property to be a home away from home that allows guests, especially long-term residents, to live, work and play seamlessly, with Changi Airport less than half an hour away.

It is also the ideal accommodation for those working in Geneo, the sprawling, dynamic life sciences and innovation hub at the Singapore Science Park.