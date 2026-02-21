South Korea’s DIY charm craze is booming - even combs are getting makeovers

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SEOUL - In Seoul’s bustling wholesale district, a new kind of makeover is drawing crowds - not for faces or wardrobes, but for mirrors, combs and even ballpoint pens.

By mid-morning, the accessory supply arcade on the fifth floor of Dongdaemun Shopping Complex in Jongno-gu is already packed. Inside narrow stalls, shoppers huddle over trays of pastel beads, cartoon charms and glittering trinkets, assembling what they call “bit-kku” (decorating combs) and “geo-kku” (decorating mirrors).

From Hello Kitty and My Melody to Crayon Shin-chan, character charms are snapped onto plain pen barrels, slipped into hollow mirror handles or clipped onto combs. Everyday objects are transformed into personalised accessories within minutes.

Market officials say foot traffic to the arcade surged in January and continues to rise. On Saturdays, the only weekend day the market is open, daily visitors exceed 20,000, including families and shoppers traveling from outside Seoul.

The trend, collectively dubbed “kku”, short for the Korean verb meaning “to decorate”, has expanded beyond its earlier form of “da-kku,” or diary decorating, into a broader DIY customisation movement. Pens, hand mirrors, combs, shoe accessories and even keyboard keycaps have become canvases for self-expression.

Affordability is part of the appeal. A decorated pen typically costs 4,000 won (S$3.50) to 5,000 won in materials, while key ring or keycap decorations run about 8,000 won to 9,000 won for four slots. Mirrors and combs can be customised at similar prices.

Unlike traditional crafts that require tools or training, bit-kku can be completed on the spot. Shoppers choose a base, insert or clip on decorative parts and leave with a finished product in under 10 minutes.

“I shopped for about three hours,” said Tweety, a YouTuber in her 30s with 750,000 subscribers, in a recent video filmed at the complex.

She said: “There are a few famous stores here, but some were so crowded I couldn’t even get in. It’s so fun — the thrill of finding a pretty combination. Everyone is absorbed in mixing and matching. I saw parents with elementary school kids, too. The age range is really diverse.”

Highly sought-after charms often sell out before noon, prompting enthusiasts to arrive early.

Consumer experts view the phenomenon as part of a broader shift in spending patterns among younger generations.

“Young consumers have a strong tendency to express individuality, even through small items, and to share and seek recognition for those expressions,” said Ms Lee Young-ae, a professor of consumer studies at Incheon National University.

“While the items may change, the desire to gain high satisfaction at a low cost remains the same,” she added.

At its core, the kku craze is less about the finished comb or mirror than about the act of choosing and combining. Transparent display cases filled with pastel bears, heart-shaped pearls and ribbons invite shoppers to pause, experiment and create something uniquely their own. THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK