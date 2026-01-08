South Korea’s Kimpro becomes world’s most-watched YouTube channel

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Kimpro is run by Kim Dong-jun (right) and Yoo Baek-hap.

SEOUL - South Korean YouTube channel Kimpro has topped the global rankings for annual views, with 77.53 billion streams in 2025, according to YouTube analytics site Playboard.

The figure more than doubled the roughly 38.1 billion annual views of MrBeast from the US, the world’s most-subscribed YouTuber with about 459 million subscribers.

Kimpro was launched in August 2022 by Kim Dong-jun, a former performance planner. He worked with his cousin and influencer Yoo Baek-hap to grow the channel rapidly, drawing attention for its fast-paced production and broad appeal.

In March 2023, influencers Yoo Ha-young and Jung Hee-rim joined the project, and the creators began operating collectively as the OK Team. The channel focuses on short-form content spanning mukbang (eating broadcast), challenges and situational skits.

The channel’s rise has been particularly striking. In April 2025, just two years and eight months after its launch, Kimpro surpassed 100 million subscribers, becoming the first South Korean channel to reach the mark ahead of major K-pop acts such as boy band BTS and girl group Blackpink.

Kimpro’s subscriber count now stands at around 128 million, placing it ninth worldwide. The audience is largely international, with especially strong followings in English-speaking regions and across Asia.

Online marketing analysis site NoxInfluencer estimates Kimpro’s daily earnings at about 470 million won (S$415,000) , with projected annual revenue of roughly 172 billion won based on Google advertising and recent average views. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK