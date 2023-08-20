South Korean songs claim second place among Billboard Hot 100 non-English top 10 hits

The Korean language is the second most dominant language among the non-English songs that have reached the top 10 of the US-centred Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Thirty-five songs were recorded either entirely or mostly in a non-English language, since the record chart was introduced in 1958, said the US music magazine on its website on Aug 16.

Nineteen of the 35 songs on the music chart are in Spanish, followed by eight songs in Korean. There are three German songs, two French and Italian songs each and one Japanese song on the music chart.

Six of the eight Korean songs are from globally popular K-pop group BTS. They include: Fake Love, Boy With Luv, On, Life Goes On, My Universe – a collaboration single with British rock band Coldplay – and BTS member Jimin’s solo song, Like Crazy.

The other two songs are Psy’s global hits Gangnam Style and Gentleman.