South Korean singer G-Dragon tops QQ Music annual chart with Ubermensch album

SEOUL – South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter G-Dragon’s Ubermensch has been named album of the year by China’s largest music streaming platform, QQ Music, his agency said on Jan 12.

According to QQ Music’s annual chart released on Jan 9, the album ranked No. 1 in the album of the year category. As the country’s most widely used music platform, QQ Music is often seen as a key barometer of mainstream listening trends in China.

The album’s strong showing extended beyond a single category.

On Tencent Music Entertainment’s 2025 year-end chart – compiled by China’s leading music streaming conglomerate – G-Dragon collected three awards, including K-pop artist of the year, K-pop album of the year for Ubermensch and K-pop song of the year for Home Sweet Home, featuring Taeyang and Daesung. He was also listed among the Top 10 K-pop solo artistes of the year.

Multiple tracks from Ubermensch appeared across key year-end rankings, too.

Home Sweet Home, Too Bad (featuring Anderson .Paak) and Take Me were all named in the K-pop song of the year category.

Too Bad was also recognised as both the highest-scoring song of the year and the highest-scoring track of all time on the platform, while Drama was named song with the highest score of the year. Home Sweet Home was cited as the longest-charting Korean song.

Ubermensch, released in February 2025, marked G-Dragon’s first album in more than 11 years. The release topped iTunes album charts in 28 countries and has accumulated over 300 million streams on Spotify, signalling a broad international response.

G-Dragon is scheduled to hold his first fan meeting, 2026 G-Dragon Fam Meeting, from Feb 6 to 8 at KSPO Dome in Seoul’s Olympic Park. Additional details, including ticketing information, will be announced through his official fan community. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK