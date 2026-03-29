South Korean actor Lee Sang-bo found dead at 43

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SEOUL – South Korean actor Lee Sang-bo was found dead on March 26 , the police said. He was 43.

The authorities are investigating the cause of death after responding to a report from family members, according to local media. Lee’s agency on March 27 said it was working to confirm details surrounding his death.

Over a career spanning nearly two decades, Lee worked primarily in supporting roles across Korean television and film.

He made his debut in 2006 with the KBS2 series The Invisible Man and appeared in multiple TV dramas, including Miss Monte-Cristo (2021), his first lead role.

In 2022, Lee was briefly detained on suspicion of drug use. He was released without indictment after the police reviewed medical records confirming he had been taking prescribed medication for mental health reasons. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK