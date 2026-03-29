Straitstimes.com header logo

South Korean actor Lee Sang-bo found dead at 43

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

South Korean actor Lee Sang-bo was found dead on March 26 aged 43.

South Korean actor Lee Sang-bo was found dead on March 26 aged 43.

PHOTO: KMG

Google Preferred Source badge

SEOUL – South Korean actor Lee Sang-bo was found dead on March 26, the police said. He was 43.

The authorities are investigating the cause of death after responding to a report from family members, according to local media. Lee’s agency on March 27 said it was working to confirm details surrounding his death.

Over a career spanning nearly two decades, Lee worked primarily in supporting roles across Korean television and film.

He made his debut in 2006 with the KBS2 series The Invisible Man and appeared in multiple TV dramas, including Miss Monte-Cristo (2021), his first lead role.

In 2022, Lee was briefly detained on suspicion of drug use. He was released without indictment after the police reviewed medical records confirming he had been taking prescribed medication for mental health reasons. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Helplines

Mental well-being

  • National Mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)

  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

  • Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

  • Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

  • Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

  • The Seniors Helpline: 1800-555-5555 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)

  • Tinkle Friend (for primary school-age children): 1800-2744-788

Counselling

  • Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

  • Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555

  • Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

  • We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

  • Shan You Counselling Centre: 6741-9293

  • Clarity Singapore: 6757-7990

  • Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180

Online resources

More on this topic
Actors Lee Jung-jae, Jung Woo-sung and film community bid final farewell to veteran actor Ahn Sung-ki
South Korean actor Jung Eun-woo dies at 39, made cryptic social media post before death
See more on

Obituary

South Korea

Actors

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.