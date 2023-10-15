Soft toys get a new lease of life at ‘toy hospitals’

SINGAPORE - For two years, Ms Wong searched high and low for a monkey soft toy for her 13-year-old son, who had owned one since he was born.

It was his favourite toy and he took it to bed every night, but after a decade of wear and tear, the toy was in a bad shape – the ears had huge holes in them, the stuffing had fallen out, and the colour had faded.

Ms Wong, who wanted to be known only by her last name, could not find the exact same toy again and tried to get similar ones, but her son could not get used to them.

“He is very attached to it. The monkey was sitting there in his room before he was born,” said Ms Wong, who is in her 40s. “The toy has a unique texture and it is something he grew up with, so it is very comforting for him.”

In desperation, she turned to a “toy hospital” – a business that offered to repair and clean soft toys – and asked it to recreate her son’s original toy with similar fabrics that she found.

At Stuffed Toys Hospital in Aljunied, the “doctors” can clean soft toys, replace parts of the toy, and even make new clothes for them, among other services. All customers have to do is to get a quote for the services they require, send the toy in and collect it when the job is done.

After about a month and forking out $370 for two replica toy monkeys, Ms Wong is relieved to finally have them at home, helping her son sleep peacefully.

“It was all worth it. It was not cheap, but I was desperate. If there were a brand new toy that someone was selling for $1,000, I would have bought it because I know how important it is to my son,” said Ms Wong.

“It is something he needs for his comfort and I think for any mother, these things cannot be measured by value. Any price was worth it for me.”

Stuffed Toys Hospital, which is home-based, has cleaned or repaired more than 3,000 soft toys since its inception in April 2018.

There is a wide range of services to choose from and the prices depend on the complexity of each case, as well as the size and condition of the toy. Cleaning and changing the stuffing of a 15cm-tall soft toy can cost upwards of $77, while replacing its limbs costs from $40.

The turnaround usually takes about two to three weeks, or up to 10 weeks for more complicated cases.