Soft toy sustainability: Get your well-loved plushie mended at Mandai Wildlife Reserve

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Toy restorers Isaac Kong and Pamela Theng used to run a professional restoration service from their Jurong HDB flat.

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SINGAPORE – Most visitors head to Mandai Wildlife Reserve to meet the animal denizens, from roaring predators to gentle giants, across its five themed parks.

But tucked within this popular destination, near the Singapore Zoo, is an unexpected new experience that focuses not on wildlife conservation, but on something just as significant: preserving memories.

Enter Toy Doctor, a specialised service that repairs stuffed toys, from a threadbare teddy bear to a character missing an eye.

While a plushie restoration service seems like a curious diversion for a nature and wildlife attraction, Ms Daisy Tan, Mandai Wildlife Group’s vice-president of retail and lifestyle, says it is a fitting addition.

Soft toys are perennial top-sellers at the parks’ gift shops, often purchased as mementos of a child’s encounter with a favourite animal or a family’s day out.

“Over the years, guests have contacted us to bring back a soft toy or shared memories about a plushie bought at the zoo during their childhood,” Ms Tan says.

Officially launched on Feb 28, Toy Doctor is helmed by “surgeons” Isaac Kong and Pamela Theng, both 54, who are experienced in reviving well-loved companions. They welcome all stuffed toys.

“We believe every plushie holds a story worth preserving,” Ms Tan adds.

By choosing to restore rather than replace these toys, the service also contributes to Mandai Wildlife Group’s commitment to sustainable practices.

One stitch at a time

Husband-and-wife team Isaac Kong and Pamela Theng have cleaned and repaired more than 1,000 soft toys since 2016. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Before being scouted by Mandai Wildlife Group, the husband-and-wife team had been running a professional restoration service from their five-room HDB flat in Jurong since 2016.

What started in their 20s as a hobby of crafting teddy bears evolved into a side hustle alongside their corporate careers. Madam Theng previously had an administrative job in the engineering sector, while Mr Kong’s background in healthcare operations inspired the name of their home-based business: Soft Toy Hospital.

Their pivot to specialised repair was sparked by a desperate customer who, unable to find a seamstress willing to mend a tear in her plushie, came across the couple online.

Madam Theng recalls: “We took the job because to us, it was just what we had always done – sewing bears.”

Word spread after the grateful customer blogged about her experience. The couple have since cleaned, repaired or replicated more than 1,000 soft toys.

Now full-time “surgeons” at Toy Doctor, the couple view their career move to Mandai Wildlife Group as an opportunity to scale their craft.

“We never expected an organisation focused on animal conservation to approach us, but we share the same value: sustainability,” Mr Kong says.

They hope to see Singapore emulate Japan’s celebrated “culture of repair”, where everything – from broken ceramics to vintage bags to plushies – is given a second life.

Currently, only a handful of home-based businesses in Singapore offer such services. With Mandai Wildlife Group’s backing, the couple aspire to professionalise and grow the industry.

“We can’t keep doing this until our hands are shaking,” Mr Kong says. “We wish to nurture the next generation of ‘toy doctors’ to carry the torch.”

New life for old friends

Mending a tear can range from $10 to $250 at Toy Doctor. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

The “medical” procedure is a meticulous, multi-day process. Cleaning is performed by hand, followed by a careful air-drying process to preserve the material.

“We never use electric dryers,” Mr Kong says. “While many believe heat and sun help to disinfect, they actually cause discolouration and make the fabric brittle over time.”

At Toy Doctor, a deep clean and restuffing for a toy under 35cm tall starts at $110. Mending a tear can range from $10 to $250, while other repairs such as replacing eyes or a nose are priced between $80 and $200.

“This may seem expensive to someone who says, ‘I bought this for only $5,’” Mr Kong says. “But our customers don’t see an object; they see a friend or a family member. You can buy a new toy, but you cannot buy the memories linked to the original.”

Toddler Dylan Ailmchandani celebrating the “birthday” of his dad’s Green Lantern plushie in 2025. It was recently washed and restuffed at Toy Doctor. PHOTOS: DARUL AILMCHANDANI, TOY DOCTOR

Mr Darul Ailmchandani, a 38-year-old civil servant, agrees. He recently paid $120 to have his 30cm-tall Green Lantern plush toy deep-cleaned and restuffed at Toy Doctor.

The DC Comics superhero figure has been his companion for a decade, even accompanying him on travels abroad.

When asked if the cost made him hesitate, he replies instantly: “I was ready to spend.”

For Mr Ailmchandani, the plushie carries the weight of a turning point in his life. Ten years ago, he was hospitalised with a collapsed lung following an accident.

Doctors were uncertain about his prognosis – until a colleague arrived with the Green Lantern gift.

In the hours that followed, his health took a turn for the better. Call it coincidence or a touch of magic, but the moment stayed with him. So did the toy.

Since then, he and his wife celebrate the plushie’s “birthday” every Oct 13 – the anniversary of the day he received it – with a Green Lantern-themed cake, a tradition they now share with their three-year-old son.

“To me, it’s not just a toy,” Mr Ailmchandani adds. “It’s a reminder of the moment things finally turned around.”

International ‘patients’

The Toy Doctor’s service has even drawn visitors who had never stepped foot into Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

Among them is Mrs Clarissa Wiyono, 29, who flew from Jakarta specifically to seek “treatment” for her 10-year-old Dumbo plush, a cherished gift from Disneyland Orlando.

The 50cm-tall elephant toy has been a close companion, following her into married life. Even her husband Shan Wiyono has been won over by the plushie. The 35-year-old, who works in merger and acquisition, jokes that he may be more attached to Dumbo than she is, as he often hugs it to sleep.

Married couple Shan and Clarissa Wiyono share a deep affection for their 50cm-tall Dumbo plushie. PHOTO: COURTESY OF CLARISSA WIYONO

As avid travellers, the couple never board a flight without their floppy-eared friend. However, years of adventures had taken a toll on it.

“Dumbo began looking very thin,” Mr Wiyono says. “We were worried about his condition worsening, so we decided it was time for a visit to Toy Doctor.”

Mrs Wiyono, who works in the food and beverage industry, chose to deliver the plushie personally to ensure its safety during the journey.

“We couldn’t trust logistics companies to handle this; we didn’t want our plushie to be smashed in a box,” she says, noting that she was unable to find a similar restoration service in Indonesia.

Besides spending $190 to rejuvenate the soft toy, she also incurred travel expenses from Jakarta to Singapore. But seeing their “thin” Dumbo return to a “clean, fat and cuddly” state provided a sense of relief that money cannot buy.

The toy is one of a kind to them. Despite searching Disney stores globally during their trips, they have not come across this design again.

As Mr Wiyono puts it: “We couldn’t find another one, so we have to protect this.”

Healing hearts and minds

It is these heart-warming stories that fuel Mr Kong and Madam Theng’s passion for what they do.

Beyond their roles as “surgeons”, the couple and their team of “nurses” host education programmes where children can explore the anatomy of a plushie. Young participants learn about recycling, restoring and various filling materials, from soft polyester to microfoam beads, during these sessions. They even get to stuff a toy and take it home. Prices start at $35.

Kids can engage in paid activities where they select filling materials, stuff a toy and then take their finished creation home. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

However, the duo emphasise that empathy, rather than just a needle and thread, is the most vital tool in their kit.

“You have to be able to put yourself in the customer’s shoes and truly listen,” Mr Kong says.

“Most of the time, they aren’t looking for the toy to look brand new or perfect. We have to follow their lead and respect their unique connection to the plushie, instead of simply doing what we think is technically right.”

Madam Theng reflects on the deeper impact of their work: “As time goes by, we’ve realised we aren’t just fixing toys; we’re healing hearts and minds.”

Whether it is putting an anxious adult at ease or helping a child who has lost sleep over a tear in his favourite friend, the couple find job satisfaction in the emotional relief they provide.

“There’s nothing quite like receiving a text from a relieved mother,” Madam Theng adds, “or hearing a simple ‘Thank you, Dr Isaac and Dr Pamela’ from a happy child.”

To find out more, go to www.mandai.com/toy-doctor

How to keep your plushies in peak condition

To maintain a soft toy’s lifespan, refrain from using a washing machine for cleaning. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

If you want a beloved soft toy to last, follow these tips from Toy Doctor’s “surgeons” Isaac Kong and Pamela Theng.

1. Avoid the washing machine

Ultimately, your care method depends on the toy’s sentimental value. While using a washing machine is convenient, you should avoid it if you want to prolong the lifespan of a special gift intended to be passed down to your children or grandchildren.

The tumbling motion of a washing machine is harsh on delicate seams and fur. If you must use one, always place the toy in a laundry net and use the delicate cycle with cold water.

2. Keep away from heat

High heat is not a friend to fabric, contrary to the common belief that it can disinfect. High temperatures gradually destroy fibres and cause the toy to shed fur over time. Never use a dryer, steamer or hairdryer and avoid leaving toys in direct sunlight. Air-drying in a well-ventilated indoor area is best.

3. ‘Skin-only’ wash

For a deep clean, Madam Theng recommends a “surgery” approach: Remove the stuffing and wash only the outer “skin”.

“If you wash the toy whole, the stuffing will often not dry completely. This trapped moisture leads to a musty smell or mould growth,” she adds.

4. Gentle surface cleaning

For regular maintenance, use a cloth dampened with a solution of three parts water to one part distilled vinegar or lemon juice. Wipe the fur in all directions and allow the toy to air-dry.

5. Baking soda refresh

If your plushie has developed a musty odour, try this dry-cleaning hack. Put the soft toy into a plastic bag. Depending on the toy size, add a teaspoon or a tablespoon of baking soda. Tie the bag securely and shake it well to distribute the powder. Leave for 30 minutes, then take out the toy and thoroughly pat it to remove the powder. Wipe with a damp cloth.