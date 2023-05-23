Socialite Kim Lim appears at State Courts to support ex-husband who starts jail sentence

SINGAPORE – They divorced in 2020 after three years of marriage, but local socialite Kim Lim and her former husband Kho Bin Kai have remained close, with her showing up for him in court.

The daughter of Singapore billionaire tycoon Peter Lim appeared at the State Courts on Tuesday afternoon, where Kho surrendered himself to begin his prison term for multiple offences involving an illegal gambling syndicate.

In early May, Kho was sentenced to two years and 10 months’ jail and a fine of $40,000. He had earlier pleaded guilty to three charges under the Remote Gambling Act and two counts of dealing with the benefits of criminal conduct.

On Tuesday at about 1pm, Kim Lim, 31, and Kho, 32, were accompanied by security and a group of friends to court. They had lunch at the cafeteria before Kho surrendered himself.

When approached by The Straits Times, Lim said she was sending him off before she was hastily ushered away.

While waiting, she and her friends bade farewell to Kho, who maintained a stoic front throughout the proceedings.

Lim, who wore a bucket hat and sunglasses, tearfully embraced Kho. After seeing him into the courtroom, she was whisked away by her bodyguard, looking visibly upset. They exited the building at 2.15pm, avoiding any interactions with the media.

On Sunday, Lim was pictured celebrating her father’s 69th birthday with Kho and their six-year-old son, Kyden, in an Instagram Story posted on her social media account.