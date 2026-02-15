Snoopy x Lego: Lego launches its first Peanuts-themed building set

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

If you are a Snoopy fan who also loves building Lego bricks, here is the good news: Lego is launching its first Peanuts-themed building set – Peanuts: Snoopy’s Doghouse – featuring Snoopy, his bestie Woodstock and the black-and-white beagle’s famous red doghouse.

Comprising 964 pieces, the set is now available for pre-order on Lego’s Singapore website at $119.90. It is expected to hit the stores on June 1 .

Based on popular scenes from Peanut creator Charles M. Schulz ’s 75-year-old comic strip, fans will be able to build and display this set, posing Snoopy and his yellow bird sidekick Woodstock in multiple ways, said Lego in a press statement on Feb 14 .

In this set, rated for ages 18 and up , builders can create a heart-warming campfire scene, with Snoopy and Woodstock toasting marshmallows together on an open campfire and under a starry sky.

Snoopy can also be posed and displayed in multiple positions, as the set features adjustable legs and necks. Builders can choose to also display the popular canine character lying on top of his doghouse with Woodstock on his belly, sitting up typing on his Lego typewriter or even in a standing pose.

Lego said: “The newest Lego Ideas set is the ultimate tribute to Snoopy, and offers fans a new way to show their love for the iconic dog who has been capturing hearts for over 75 years.”

Snoopy’s Doghouse was designed by Atlanta-based Robert Becker , who uses the handle bossofdos64 . He had submitted his design to the Lego Ideas crowdsourcing platform.

Peanuts: Snoopy’s Doghouse is based on popular scenes from the comic strip’s 75-year history. PHOTO: LEGO

After garnering more than 10,000 votes on the Lego Ideas platform , his product idea underwent a selection process by the Lego Ideas review board and was approved to be made into an official Lego set.

Mr Becker was quoted as saying: “I’ve always been a huge fan of Snoopy and the Lego brand, so I decided to design my own Lego version of Snoopy. I originally built them for myself, but over the course of a year, my family persuaded me to submit them to Lego Ideas.

“I’m beyond excited and honoured that Snoopy is becoming an official Lego set.”

Peanuts: Snoopy’s Doghouse set was designed by Lego fan Robert Becker, as part of the Lego Ideas programme. PHOTO: LEGO

Some fans on the Lego SubReddit could not contain their excitement.

User thefalcon85 said: “Omg, he has his typewriter AND he can roast marshmallows with Woodstock?!

“And he can lay flat on his back too!!!!! This is a must for me.”

Another Redditor, TheBatman7424 said: “Are the grass elements new? I haven’t seen them before. I’ve a sister who would love this set!”