SINGAPORE - Collecting T-shirts and sneakers from popular brands are hobbies not many would consider unconventional. But have you ever thought about collecting fire extinguishers, hammers and crowbars made by your favourite streetwear brand?

What started as a love of sneakers for Mr Muhammad Fahim took on a life of its own when, as a teenager, he spotted a Nike SB Dunk High collaboration with an up-and-coming lifestyle brand called Supreme in 2008.