'Sneaker doctor' breathes new life into run-down sports shoes

SINGAPORE - Mr Benjamin Lim is unsure if he can truly be called a sneakerhead - the term used to describe sports-shoe enthusiasts - even though he has a collection of more than 60 pairs of sneakers, mostly from Nike's SB Dunk, Air Max and Fly Knit lines.

The 27-year-old entrepreneur runs a business from his home in Hougang, buying and reselling premium sneakers. He markets it through an Instagram account (@SneakersClinic), has a website and holds pop-up shows throughout the year during events like Sole Superior to boost brand awareness.