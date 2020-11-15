Snazzy office in a newly refurbished bar

Orchard Hotel Singapore's new co-working space, which occupies the newly refurbished Bar Intermezzo, makes for a classy office.

With plush carpets, deep couches and a bar counter as the lounge's centrepiece, it is conducive for both meetings and banging out documents that are over due.

OFFICE FOR THE DAY

Although meant for use as a bar, the hotel has taken pains to retrofit the space for co-working, with black power plugs nestled sleekly under marble coffee tables and bar counters. Bar stools with back and armrests are surprisingly comfortable when I work at a long communal table.

There are even seats that can be sectioned off with a sheer privacy curtain. Great for meetings or that all-important Zoom call.

Make sure to book ahead of time. General manager Lee Richards says the lounge has been seeing healthy demand since it launched co-working packages late last month, with about 35 of 40 available seats filled daily.

If the lounge gets too full, guests can spill over to The Orchard Cafe Lounge, with garden-inspired decor and 20 more seats.

FEELING PECKISH?

The package includes a free flow of coffee, tea, juices and soft drinks, as well as a pastry. There are sweet and savoury options including mushroom quiche, sausage rolls and chocolate or raspberry muffins.

My pick is the curry puff, with a fluffy and buttery crust and moreish filling.

For a more substantial meal, order a value lunch bento set ($16) from the hotel's special work-from-lounge menu, which includes mains such as a baked chicken thigh or pan-seared barramundi fillet, as well as dessert.

ORCHARD HOTEL SINGAPORE LOBBY LOUNGE WHERE: 442 Orchard Road WHEN: Weekdays, 9am to 5pm PRICE: $25 a day or $105 a week INFO: bit.ly/2UpAIOm

And if you need a pick-me-up, treat yourself to lunch at the hotel's Cantonese restaurant Hua Ting, which offers a 30 per cent discount for work-fromhotel guests. Lunch set menus with signatures such as baked sea perch and crispy roasted pork will not disappoint.

PERKS

Guests get free parking for the day and a suite of services including complimentary black-and-white printing, a 20 per cent discount for meeting room rental and mail services with stamps included. The concierge can also store your belongings for a few hours while you nip out to run errands in town.