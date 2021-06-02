Snacks to reach for

When you are working or studying at home, it is all too easy to reach for a cookie or a bag of chips the moment a craving hits.

Ms Magdalin Cheong, head of dietetics and deputy director of dietetic and food services at Changi General Hospital, says working in a familiar environment can play a part in unhealthy snacking habits. This is because one would know "exactly what food or snacks are available, and no permission is needed to snack".

She adds that unhealthy processed foods are often the most conveniently sized for snacking, besides being readily available and having a longer shelf life than other foods.

She suggests opting for nutritious snacks that contribute to a balanced diet and recommends buying fewer unhealthy snacks, so they will not be readily available.

In general, she says processed snacks that are high in added sugars and sodium should be avoided, and that practising mindful eating is a good way to avoid overeating.

Here are some snack ideas to help you stay healthy and energised.

1. FRESH FRUIT

Fruit is easy to eat, requires no preparation and is full of nutrients and vitamins. Berries, for example, may be bite-size, but their nutritional benefits punch far above their weight. Blueberries are full of antioxidants, while strawberries (above right) are high in vitamin C.

If fresh berries are too expensive, frozen berries are a good alternative - they are no less nutritious and are more affordable. Frozen fruit can also be a great way to cool down when the weather is hot.

2. NUTS

Nuts are a good option if you are craving something crunchy and savoury, as they are a good source of healthy fats and protein.

Pistachios (above) are rich in vitamin B6, which helps to regulate moods and hormones, while almonds contain vitamin E, which is essential for heart health.

Beware of overindulging, though. Stick to one palm-size serving a day as nuts are calorie dense.

3. VEGETABLE STICKS

Full of satiating fibre, thinly sliced vegetables like carrots and cucumbers are perfect alternatives to crackers and bread sticks.

Dip these vegetable sticks in dips like guacamole, hummus, tzatziki or cottage cheese for a well-rounded snack with fibre, protein and healthy fats.

If you are not a fan of raw vegetables, try baked vegetable chips instead - they are a healthier alternative to deep-fried potato chips. You can buy these at supermarkets or bake them at home using vegetables like beets, carrots and kale (above).

4. EGGS

Eggs are nutritional powerhouses which are inexpensive and readily accessible. Filling and packed with protein, they also contain numerous micro nutrients such as selenium and vitamin B2 and vitamin D.

Eat them hard-boiled, soft-boiled (above), poached, or fried sunny-side up with minimal oil.

5. SMOOTHIES

You can get your daily serving of fruit and vegetables in a smoothie (above). Fast and easy to make, smoothies are packed with nutrients.

A good smoothie should include a liquid (dairy or non-dairy milk); frozen fruit; greens (spinach is full of nutrients and cannot be tasted when blended in a smoothie; those who do not mind a stronger taste can use kale or other vegetables); healthy fats (like avocado or nut butter); and protein (from nut butter, soya milk or protein powder).

The combination of fibre, protein, healthy fats and sugars from the fruit help to regulate blood sugar and keep you feeling full.

Smoothie bowls are an excellent substitute for ice cream - simply add a bit of ice and reduce the amount of liquid.

To keep smoothies from becoming sugary calorie bombs, avoid using too much fruit that are high in sugar, like bananas and dates. Healthy fats should also be added in moderation as they tend to be calorie dense.

6. TOAST WITH TOPPINGS

For a more substantial snack, a slice of whole-wheat or multigrain toast can be highly versatile.

Top with nut butter and fruit for a sweeter snack or half a mashed avocado (above) and a sprinkling of feta cheese if you want something savoury.

Either way, you will get an energising and wholesome snack that combines unrefined carbohydrates, protein, fibre and healthy fats.

7. YOGURT

Versatile, convenient and good for your gut, yogurt makes for a filling, healthy snack. Opt for Greek yogurt (above) as it has more healthy fats and protein than regular yogurt.

You can eat it straight from the cup or top with muesli and fresh fruit for a quick and easy yogurt parfait.

Frozen yogurt bites are another easy snack. To make them, mix fresh or frozen fruit and the toppings of your choice with yogurt, and freeze in mini cupcake cases until solid.