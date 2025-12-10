With guided recipes, multi-layered cooking and easy pre-cleaning, the Thermomix TM7 will help even novice cooks pull off impressive holiday spreads, without the stress

Home cooks who make their Christmas dinner from scratch will know how intensive the prep work can get. The kitchen is running at maximum capacity, as you are simmering a stew in a pressure cooker, making a cauliflower puree in the blender, sous-viding steaks in a water bath, while caramelising some onions in a pan.

In Singapore homes, counter space tends to be limited, making it tricky to fit multiple appliances. A versatile all-in-one machine could solve that, such as the Thermomix TM7 – which combines over 20 appliances in one, including blending, sous-vide, kneading, steaming, and slow-cooking.

Even for new cooks, it offers a smart software with a helpful step-by-step Guided Cooking mode with more than 100,000 foolproof yet restaurant-quality recipes in over 20 languages, on its dedicated Cookidoo platform.

Beyond recipes, Cookidoo also has a meal-planning function, personalised recipe lists of all your favourite dishes, and can offer recommendations. It can also automatically generate shopping lists from your selected recipes, making grocery shopping a breeze. The platform even lets you save your own creations, so it is easy for anyone in the household to make your signature home-cooked stew, whenever the craving hits.

Thermomix TM7 and Cookidoo work together to guide you step by step, so even beginners cook like pros. PHOTO: THERMOMIX

For experienced cooks, they can also enjoy the convenience of the machine’s ingredient presets for perfectly chopped and steamed ingredients with the press of a button. Worried if you will lose track of time? The TM7 can also send instant alerts of the cooking status to your smartphone.

New and improved features

Built with an elegant sleek black design, the TM7 has a more compact footprint – the smallest yet most function-packed Thermomix machine to date.

It also has a larger, 10-inch multi-touch display – an upgrade from the previous model’s 6.8-inch screen.

A bigger 10-inch display lets you navigate recipes and monitor cooking easily. PHOTO: THERMOMIX

Other upgrades include a quieter motor for a more peaceful home environment while still whipping up all your favourite dishes. This means more time and less noise so you can read a book, have a meeting or get your children to nap – all during meal prep steps.

You can even replace your conventional pot. This latest Thermomix model can finally cook without the lid on in the new Open Cooking mode, and without the sharp blades turning for added safety. This provides more control, enabling you to add ingredients as you go, stirring and tasting as you season, cook traditional and delicate items such as pasta, and gently reduce sauces.

From chopping vegetables to baking pies and steaming mains, TM7 makes holiday hosting effortless. PHOTO: THERMOMIX

For more hands-on users, the Browning feature, which helps to achieve the perfect sear on your food by reaching higher temperatures of 160 deg C, is now available in manual mode. It was previously only for Guided Cooking recipes.

The TM7 also supports multi-layered steam cooking, which means you can make entire, healthy meals for yourself and your family with various components at the same time – crucial for time-strapped individuals.

For instance, the main mixing bowl at the bottom prepares a soup, while the steamer cooks rice. The topmost layer is a tray where proteins and vegetables can be placed.

The TM7 takes the guesswork out of creating delicate cakes and strawberry parfaits this festive season. PHOTO: THERMOMIX

Well-loved features such as the embedded scale, chopping capabilities, fermentation for doughs and yogurts, and even the more specific Sugar Stage for the perfect caramel without the need to constantly stir and watch the pot, still remain.

Spend less time cleaning up

Cooking with little ones around can be a juggling act, but the TM7 takes the worry out of any kitchen hazards.

Its design ensures the bowl and lid stay securely locked when needed, while a “digital twin” on the screen mirrors and tracks your actions in real time – so you can see what is happening without guessing and never forget where you left off.

Pre-cleaning mode and easy-to-handle parts make holiday cooking stress-free from start to finish. PHOTO: THERMOMIX

The stainless steel bowl is well-insulated, keeping it cool enough to lift safely, and the machine powers off after 15 minutes of inactivity.

Even cleaning up is fuss free. The Pre-Cleaning mode is able to handle the messy remains of sticky doughs and caramelised onions, letting you focus on enjoying your meals and the company of your guests instead of scrubbing at the sink.