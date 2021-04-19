Slithering company

Pythons (above) as well as garter snakes are among the non-venomous slithering species available at the Naka Snake Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand. Opened by Siam Serpentarium, a snake museum in Bangkok, the location offers customers a chance to eat and drink while getting close to and interacting with snakes as part of an educational exhibition.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 19, 2021, with the headline 'Slithering company'. Subscribe
