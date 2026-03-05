Once a humble heat fix, JisuLife has transformed the handheld fan into a lifestyle accessory through thoughtful design and a distinctly modern aesthetic

The JisuLife handheld fan has evolved from a practical heat fix into a daily carry item, designed to move between commutes, meals and evenings out without missing a beat.

It has quietly joined the earbuds, the portable charger and the foldable umbrella as a daily non-negotiable. The handheld fan – once limited to being a travel essential or seasonal afterthought – is increasingly becoming a fixture of Singapore life, visible on the MRT, at hawker centres and concert venues, in the hands of parents, teenagers, office workers and travellers alike.

Part of that shift can be traced to brands such as JisuLife , a consumer electronics company founded in 2016, which began treating the handheld fan not simply as relief from the heat, but as a design object worth carrying.

Engineered for the everyday

Softened edges and slim proportions allow the fan to slip easily into a tote or jacket pocket, while an aluminium build keeps it pared-down without sacrificing durability – qualities that matter for something designed to move through daily routines.



This attention to detail has been recognised with international accolades, including the Red Dot and iF Design awards.

The JisuLife Handheld Fan9 Chrome features a mirrored finish and a 5,000mAh built-in battery, delivering up to 18 hours of continuous use. PHOTO: JISULIFE

Performance follows that considered form. Brushless motors produce stronger, more stable airflow than conventional mechanisms, while battery life on selected models extends up to 40 hours – enough to last through long workdays, and when you are out and about on vacation.

A 100-level scroll wheel allows precise adjustment of wind strength, and a real-time battery display removes the guesswork from daily use.

Some models extend functionality further. The JisuLife Handheld Fan Ultra2 delivers high-velocity airflow strong enough to dry damp hair or clothing after an unexpected downpour – a practical feature in a city where rain arrives without warning.

Others incorporate a built-in power bank for charging devices on the move, along with an integrated LED spotlight offering three brightness modes.

Design is treated with equal consideration. Colour options range from practical neutrals such as dark grey, black and light brown to softer mint green and pink tones for those who prefer something less understated.

Another model, the JisuLife Handheld Fan9 Chrome , pairs a mirrored finish with a 5,000mAh battery delivering up to 18 hours of continuous use. At 159g, it is slim enough to slip into a pocket, with five-speed adjustment and one-button control keeping operation straightforward.



Type-C charging means it can be topped up on the move – and used while charging.

A global footprint

Today, JisuLife counts more than 40 million users across 50-plus countries, with products available on Amazon , Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop .

Thai actor Billkin Putthipong Assaratanakul (left), JisuLife’s former brand presenter for Thailand, and Chinese actress Li Yitong, the brand’s former regional ambassador in China, with the handheld fan that has topped global USB sales since 2022. PHOTO: JISULIFE

The brand has pursued visibility in popular culture alongside market share. Thai actor Billkin Putthipong Assaratanakul served as its first brand presenter in Thailand; Chinese actress Li Yitong was once the regional ambassador for China.

Malaysian singer-actress Nabila Razali and Filipino actress Heaven Peralejo are among its notable users. At music festival Coachella 2025, JisuLife fans were spotted tucked into bags alongside phones and sunglasses.

After-sales support is another area the company emphasises. JisuLife backs its products with a one-year replacement policy covering manufacturing defects. Members – who can sign up via JisuLife’s mailing list – can extend coverage to 18 months at no additional cost.