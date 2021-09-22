The safer way to get smoother, fuzz-free skin – especially for those with darker skin tones

When it comes to hair removal methods, there are plenty of options available today, with the most popular being Intense-Pulsed Light (IPL). In general, IPL hair removal sessions are short and fuss-free. However, IPL doesn’t work so well if you have a darker skin tone.

In the quest for smooth, fuzz-free skin, many women and men with darker skin tones often find it difficult to use conventional light-based hair removal methods to permanently remove hair safely.

This is because conventional lasers operate by beaming intense light at the hair follicle, causing permanent damage so the hair no longer grows. Because the light targets the pigment in the hair, a contrast between the darker hair follicle and a fairer skin tone helps the light focus on its target. However, when the contrast between the hair and skin is lessened because of the darker skin tone, the effectiveness of IPL is lowered, and not to mention, there is an increased risk of burns.

Fortunately, there are easy – and more importantly – safer options, such as the Fotona Laser Hair Removal system, that’s suitable for all skin types, including darker skin tones.



Fotona Laser Hair Removal uses a Nd:YAG laser that is more targeted to the depth of hair follicles to prevent or alter the growth of the hair. PHOTO: SL AESTHETIC CLINIC



How it works

Dr Charlene Goh, medical director at SL Aesthetic Clinic, explains what makes this laser hair removal method effective. Unlike conventional hair removal methods that use broad-spectrum light with varying wavelengths to penetrate the skin at different depths, “Fotona Laser Hair Removal works by using a single wavelength of laser energy that is more targeted to the depth of hair follicles, to achieve an optimum penetration while not harming the skin.”

This, in turn, is transformed into heat energy, resulting in a rise in temperature in the hair. “When the temperature is high enough, irreversible damage occurs to the hair structure. This prevents or alters the growth of the hair,” Dr Goh explains. Over time, along with repeated sessions, hair growth lessens, eventually resulting in that smooth, fuzz-free skin you desire.

Dr Goh shares reasons why Fotona Laser Hair Removal is recommended, especially for those with darker skin tones.



The secret to Fotona Laser Hair Removal? It delivers short bursts of 3D fractional pattern of laser energy and also uses a cryogen air cooler to ensure an effective, yet comfortable hair removal procedure. PHOTO: SL AESTHETIC CLINIC



It’s safe for all skin types, even darker complexions

The secret lies in how the energy is absorbed by the hair follicles and skin.

According to Dr Goh, Fotona Laser Hair Removal uses a Nd:YAG laser, which allows for more absorption of the laser energy deep into the skin, while ensuring a low absorption of the laser energy in the epidermis (the surface of the skin). In addition, it delivers “short bursts of 3D fractional pattern of laser energy to sufficiently heat up the hair matrix, which in turn avoids overheating and damaging the surface of the skin. It is this technology that makes Fotona Laser Hair Removal more appropriate and safer for darker skin tones,” explains Dr Goh.

In fact, since SL Aesthetic Clinic has introduced the Fotona Laser Hair Removal, Dr Goh shares that they’ve seen a growing number of new patients and returning patients every month.

It’s comfortable and has a low risk of burns

In addition, Fotona Laser Hair Removal includes the use of a cryogen air cooler before and after the procedure. This helps keep the skin cool and also further reduces the risk of burning the surface of the skin – thus ensuring that the entire procedure is a comfortable experience from start to finish.

It is fast and delivers longer-lasting results

The same reason why Fotona Laser Hair Removal has been proven to be more efficient – high laser energy delivered in short pulses and a singular wavelength – is also responsible for its longer-lasting results. According to Dr Goh, as more energy is being absorbed by the hair structures, more hair follicles are destroyed each time, resulting in more efficient hair removal and permanent hair reduction over time. This means fewer sessions are needed to achieve your desired results.

And thanks to a large range of available applicators, this hair removal method is also able to target different areas and body parts as well as different skin and hair types, which means it takes less time to treat each area, no matter how large or small.

