Skater girl

(Clockwise from above, far left) German skateboarder Lilly Stoephasius, with German national skateboard coach Juergen Horrwarth, going through her exercises in Germany's Berlin Skatehalle. She was only eight years old when it was announced that skate
German skateboarder Lilly Stoephasius, with German national skateboard coach Juergen Horrwarth, going through her exercises in Germany's Berlin Skatehalle. She was only eight years old when it was announced that skateboarding would make its Olympic debut in Japan and had no idea she would be booking a ticket to Tokyo. Now 13, she is set to be the youngest athlete to represent Germany at this year's Games, which are slated to kick off on July 23.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
(Clockwise from above, far left) German skateboarder Lilly Stoephasius, with German national skateboard coach Juergen Horrwarth, going through her exercises in Germany's Berlin Skatehalle. She was only eight years old when it was announced that skate
German skateboarder Lilly Stoephasius, with German national skateboard coach Juergen Horrwarth (above), going through her exercises in Germany's Berlin Skatehalle. She was only eight years old when it was announced that skateboarding would make its Olympic debut in Japan and had no idea she would be booking a ticket to Tokyo. Now 13, she is set to be the youngest athlete to represent Germany at this year's Games, which are slated to kick off on July 23.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
(Clockwise from above, far left) German skateboarder Lilly Stoephasius, with German national skateboard coach Juergen Horrwarth, going through her exercises in Germany's Berlin Skatehalle. She was only eight years old when it was announced that skate
German skateboarder Lilly Stoephasius, with German national skateboard coach Juergen Horrwarth, going through her exercises in Germany's Berlin Skatehalle. She was only eight years old when it was announced that skateboarding would make its Olympic debut in Japan and had no idea she would be booking a ticket to Tokyo. Now 13, she is set to be the youngest athlete to represent Germany at this year's Games, which are slated to kick off on July 23.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
(Clockwise from above, far left) German skateboarder Lilly Stoephasius, with German national skateboard coach Juergen Horrwarth, going through her exercises in Germany's Berlin Skatehalle. She was only eight years old when it was announced that skate
German skateboarder Lilly Stoephasius, with German national skateboard coach Juergen Horrwarth, going through her exercises in Germany's Berlin Skatehalle. She was only eight years old when it was announced that skateboarding would make its Olympic debut in Japan and had no idea she would be booking a ticket to Tokyo. Now 13, she is set to be the youngest athlete to represent Germany at this year's Games, which are slated to kick off on July 23.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published: 
36 min ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 30, 2021, with the headline 'Skater girl'. Subscribe
Topics: 