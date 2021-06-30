Skater girl

German skateboarder Lilly Stoephasius, with German national skateboard coach Juergen Horrwarth (above), going through her exercises in Germany's Berlin Skatehalle. She was only eight years old when it was announced that skateboarding would make its Olympic debut in Japan and had no idea she would be booking a ticket to Tokyo. Now 13, she is set to be the youngest athlete to represent Germany at this year's Games, which are slated to kick off on July 23.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE