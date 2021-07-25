For Subscribers
The Life List
Sizzling, single and over 39
Here are seven eligible K-drama idols in their 30s and 40s
K-drama leading men and women may be the dream partner for the millions of viewers worldwide, but off-screen, many of these A-list stars are still eligible.
The Sunday Times highlights seven actors and actresses around the age of 40, including actress Son Ye-jin. She will be starring in the upcoming drama 39 – about the love lives of women pushing 40 – and is one of the celebrities living it up as successful singles.