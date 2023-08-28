Six inclusive holiday choices for travellers with special needs

Finding a holiday destination that fills the need for both relaxation and fun is challenging enough. For travellers with special needs, the difficulty is even greater.

Travellers with physical or cognitive challenges, such as mobility, vision, hearing or sensory needs, must often go the extra mile to ensure their accommodation meets their needs.

Ms Phillipa Harrison, managing director of Tourism Australia, says: “Our research shows that one in four travellers has accessibility needs. These travellers still have a high propensity to travel and spend, but they just need a few additional considerations.”

Indeed, there are many travellers with special needs who must take into account the accessibility and suitability of their destinations and accommodation. Yet, it is hard to find places that take these into consideration fully, or even have information easily accessible on their website.

But some resorts and destinations have jumped ahead of the curve. Here are six that are prepared to ensure inclusivity and comfort for all.

1. Amilla Maldives