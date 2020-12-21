Sip on farm-to-table drinks at a rooftop garden, grow sweet potatoes and more at these urban farming events

The Sundowner: New lounge-cum-urban-farm in Siglap





The Sundowner founder Clarence Chua, 37, with red dwarf honey bees at his urban farm atop a Siglap shophouse on Nov 8, 2020. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



There is a sense of raw, do-it-yourself whimsy at The Sundowner, a lounge-cum-urban-farm atop a Siglap shophouse that opened last month.

To enter, guests must pick their way through a shallow pond that brims with aquatic plants, balancing on rocks that wobble just a fraction.

Then, there is the rope-and-basket pulley system that owner Clarence Chua devised to haul up food deliveries, and lower bundles of Thai and sweet basil from his rooftop garden in return.

Wartime food sustainability workshop by Edible Garden City and Sentosa





Participants taking part in the Wartime Food and Sustainability workshop. PHOTO: EDIBLE GARDEN CITY



For those who have lived through the wartime years, crops such as sweet potato and tapioca can still conjure up memories of scarcity and hunger.

But now, these tubers could play a small part in realising Singapore's food-security goals.

That was what urban farming social enterprise Edible Garden City wanted to highlight in its Wartime Food and Sustainability workshop, held in collaboration with Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC).

Farm Day Out at Sprout Hub





Sprout Hub's bi-monthly Farm Day Out is a chance for the public to interact with about 36 commercial and hobbyist farmers, who rent plots in greenhouses. PHOTO: CITY SPROUTS



Urban farming has taken root here in recent years, with hobbyists growing herbs along corridors, in community gardens and soon even on HDB carpark rooftops. If you are not sure where to start, City Sprouts' bi-monthly Farm Day Out may offer some inspiration.

Organised by social enterprise City Sprouts at its Henderson Road farm Sprout Hub, it is a chance for the public to interact with about 35 commercial and hobbyist farmers who rent plots in greenhouses.

While the farm welcomes visitors daily, it is only during the open house that most farmers will be there to introduce their crops and growing methods.

