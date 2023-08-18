Single mothers hit their stride in Mrs Singapore World, with record number of divorced or separated contestants

SINGAPORE – Mrs World might have started in 1984 as the first beauty pageant for married women, but it is changing with the times, at least in Singapore.

Almost half of the 14 contestants in 2023’s Mrs Singapore World are single mothers who are either divorced or separated – a record number since the pageant began in 1999. The 2023 winner will be crowned at Orchid Country Club on Aug 26.

Ms Angela Tay, managing director of ERM Singapore, which organises the local pageant, tells The Straits Times that more divorced and separated women have taken part since the rules regarding marital status were relaxed seven years ago.

She says: “We realised we had to be more inclusive to remain relevant. After all, our aim is to champion female empowerment and self-reliance. And the truth is, society is changing its attitudes. Even the Miss Universe pageant is updating its rules now that it has a new owner.”

Previously owned by American politician-businessman Donald Trump since 1996 and American sports, events and talent management conglomerate IMG from 2015, the Miss Universe Organization was bought by transgender Thai businesswoman Anne Jakrajutatip in 2022.

Following the acquisition, American media outlet Insider reported that the contest would, for the first time, allow married women and mothers to compete when the final takes place in El Salvador in November 2023.

Mrs Singapore World contestant Joycelyn Shamala says single motherhood was not a future she had anticipated when she gave birth to her daughter two years ago. But in 2022, she separated from her husband of three years due to a lack of emotional support from him, and is now the sole breadwinner.

Ms Shamala, 28, who works in sales and marketing, says: “The rule change reflects a more open-minded approach by the organisers and acknowledges the diverse experiences of women. It gives people a chance to see us as independent individuals beyond our marital status.”

She adds: “Balancing working life with single motherhood has been tough, but my daughter keeps me going. I joined the pageant because I want her to be able to look at me when she is older and think, ‘If mummy can survive and thrive despite all the hardship, so can I.’”

Likewise, Ms Juleeana Idris hopes to show her four daughters – aged 21, 17, 16 and 12 – that there is life beyond motherhood and divorce. “I want my children to see that I’m putting myself out there, living my life and pursuing my passions,” she says.

This was especially important given the fraught and abusive circumstances that led to the dissolution of her 15-year marriage seven years ago. Ms Juleeana and her eldest daughter have personal protection orders in place against her former husband.

“No one wants to get a divorce. I stayed in my marriage for so long because my children were still young. But one day I told myself, this has to stop, it is not healthy to stay in this environment – not for me and not for my girls,” says the assistant management executive, who declined to say more about the abuse.