Singer Mavis Hee finds happiness again after mental health recovery, invited to China as ‘Heavenly Queen’

SINGAPORE – When home-grown singer Mavis Hee tells you that she is a happier person now, you cannot help but hope for more good things to come for her.

Hee, who turns 49 in September, is chatty and often breaks into gentle laughter during an interview with The Straits Times at celebrity hairstylist David Gan’s Passion salon.

He has followed her through her ups and downs for more than 20 years, and remains her go-to stylist for hair and outfits.

Hee, who trumped superstars Andy Lau and Faye Wong on the Asian music charts at her peak in the 1990s, faded from show business in the early noughties.

But in 2006, she hit the headlines when she was arrested for harassing two guests in a hotel, leading to her diagnosis of schizophrenia.

Since then, she has been taking a mental health break and her performances have been sporadic.

But 2023 is possibly the year when the reclusive star’s Mandopop singing career rises again.

“The invites just happened,” she says, “and I felt I was ready.”

In January, Hee made a surprise appearance at festive event River Hongbao. She was also part of the Chong Feng 17th Reunion Concert line-up with local and Taiwanese singers in April and performed at Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao’s 100th anniversary shows in July.

Come Saturday, she will share the stage with Kit Chan, Suthashini and other local singers at the free Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert.

Hee will deliver her take on the English classic Moon River and her signature number Moonlight In The City, the theme song of the 1996 Channel 8 drama Tofu Street.