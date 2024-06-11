Singer Eason Chan fractures cheekbone after fainting during tennis; China shows postponed

Hong Kong singer Eason Chan received more than 30 stitches on his chin after he collapsed from heatstroke while playing tennis outdoors.

The injury caused his Fear and Dreams World Tour concerts in Chongqing, China, to be postponed after doctors told him to take three weeks off to recuperate.

The concert tour’s Facebook page said the 49-year-old singer had fainted while playing tennis on June 10.

Chan fractured his cheekbone and suffered a deep cut on his chin because of the fall, said the June 11 statement on Facebook.

While the Hong Kong singer is in stable condition, his six shows in June in Chongqing will be postponed to 2025, said the statement, adding that more details will be announced later.

“We deeply apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience caused,” the statement said.

This is not the first time Chan has cancelled his shows.

In May, he apologised to his fans in person when he had to cancel two shows in Hangzhou, China, after falling sick.

He was originally scheduled to hold six shows in Hangzhou, but just before the fifth, he went on stage in casual wear to apologise, in a hoarse voice, to his fans for cancelling the performance.

Chan, known for hits such as King Of Karaoke (2000) and Ten Years (2003), told his fans he had to cancel after doctors advised him to rest his vocal cords.