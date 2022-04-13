Singapore's T'ang Quartet turns 30 with a bang

SINGAPORE - Celebrated home-grown ensemble The T'ang Quartet turns 30 this year, but it almost did not make it past its sixth anniversary.

In 1998, violinists and founding members Ng Yu-Ying and Ang Chek Ming were driving in Colorado, the United States, when they got into an accident.

Ng, now 54, recalls: "At the Independent Pass, we stopped to take some photos. Then, as we drove down, we lost control of the vehicle."

Had they careened off the road two or three minutes earlier, the drop would have been over 300m. Instead, their car rolled down the slope, flipping 3 1/2 times, and the two violinists ended up hanging upside down, dangling by their seat belts.

The two had been on their way to the Aspen Music Festival, with the other two founding members, Lionel Tan and Leslie Tan, having arrived safely before them.

As Ang suffered a hairline fracture, the quartet could not perform together that year, though the members still participated in concerts and attended lessons. They also went to bars, a favourite pastime of theirs.

Ang, 53, jokes that that was just the first of many times Ng failed to kill him.

Their friendship has survived nonetheless, and the quartet will celebrate its 30th anniversary on April 22 with a concert, Humble Beginnings.

The performance at Victoria Concert Hall will feature Ang and Ng, as well as the quartet's two new members, cellist Wang Zihao and violist Han Oh, who replaced Leslie Tan and Lionel Tan respectively.

The programme includes Joseph Haydn's String Quartet Op. 76 No. 2, also known as the "Fifths", and Alexander Borodin's String Quartet No. 2 In D Major.

The T'ang Quartet was first formed in 1992 while the founding members were in the Singapore Symphony Orchestra and took on teaching roles besides performing together.

Ang says: "We wear many hats in Singapore, as educators and performers. So we always make sure we have a nice mix of classical music, romantic and modern music."

Such variety has enabled the quartet to rise to international acclaim as a cutting-edge group whose members see themselves as musical ambassadors of Singapore.

Ang recalls musicians at overseas events expressing surprise that Singapore had such proficient quartets. This strengthened the group's resolve to make a mark in the global music scene as a Singapore ensemble.