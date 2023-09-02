Singaporeans with special needs summit Mt Fuji in Japan

SINGAPORE - A group of Singaporean climbers with special needs recently reached the peak of fabled Mount Fuji.

The 10 participants, who are in their 20s and 30s, have conditions such as Down syndrome, global developmental delay or autism. They summited the 3,776m mountain, Japan’s tallest, on Aug 26 as part of the YMCA Special Needs Inclusive Challenge.

The challenge aims to raise $200,000 (str.sg/iS8Q) in funding for YMCA programmes that train and advocate for youth with special needs.

The YMCA of Singapore’s Special Needs Ambassadors made the climb with 16 caregivers, coaches and volunteers.

Participants completed 12 weeks of intensive training beforehand, which included hiking at Dairy Farm Nature Park and climbing up and down the 47-storey Housing Board project, SkyVille@Dawson, several times a session.

Mr Gareth Chua – who has autism spectrum disorder and works as a warehouse assistant – made it to the top with his father.

The 24-year-old says: “One of the most exciting moments was reaching the top of the mountain. I could see a panoramic view with the sunrise and small buildings below.

“I also improved my hiking skills as I overcame the rocky trails and steep steps using a hiking pole.”

He also took part in the YMCA Inclusive Challenge 2021, which was held in Singapore because of pandemic border closures at the time.

Participants had to climb 3,776m – the equivalent of Mount Fuji’s vertical height – or walk, run or cycle 125km, the perimeter of the base of Mount Fuji.

Mr Chua says the virtual challenge he did paled in comparison with the real deal.

Ms Clara Toh, YMCA of Singapore’s marketing and corporate communications senior executive, says the achievement was especially meaningful as their previous group involved in the YMCA Inclusive Climb 2019 – the charity’s first attempt to scale Mount Fuji – was unable to reach the peak because of heavy rain.

Despite the challenges, they “managed to make it to the top together” this time, says Ms Toh in a video call with The Straits Times from Gotemba City at the base of Mount Fuji after the descent.

The 25-year-old adds that she and other members of the group had experienced nausea, headaches and other symptoms of altitude sickness. The Mount Fuji hike took three days.

Mr Howard Yap, 59, who runs his own signage business, was an assistant coach on the expedition. He joined his son Ryan Yap, 26, who has Down syndrome.

He says: “I feel proud of the whole team. Ryan did his best and endured all the way without complaint, even waking up at 3am for the climb.”

Mr Yap has been doing a variety of sports with Ryan – the third of his four children – for more than seven years, such as dragon-boating, cycling, boxing and rock-climbing.

Father and son are also taking part in Run For Inclusion 2023 (str.sg/iS8d) on Sept 2, a mass running event organised by Runninghour, which promotes inclusive sports in Singapore.

At first, Mr Yap saw sports as a way to encourage his son to socialise more after leaving special needs school at age 18.

Ryan, who now works at a canteen in a sheltered workshop, gained more confidence after taking part in group activities, such as hiking in Malaysia with other people with disabilities and their caregivers.

Mr Yap says: “Doing different activities helps Ryan in different ways, such as improving his balance, focus and stamina. Being in nature calms him down and he learns how to take care of others in the group.

“Besides, when he’s hiking, he can’t use his mobile phone.”