Singaporeans' favourite simple pleasures are linked to food, music and money: Poll

SINGAPORE - A nice dinner, listening to one's favourite songs and payday. These are Singaporeans' top three simple pleasures, a poll has found.

The online poll of 1,000 Singaporeans aged 18 and above allowed respondents to pick multiple pleasures out of a list of about 60 items: 44 per cent go for a nice dinner, 40 per cent enjoy tuning into their favourite songs and 37 per cent rejoice when it is payday.

The survey was commissioned by the Small Luxury Hotels of the World organisation, which has members in more than 90 countries, and was conducted earlier this month by marketing research firm OnePoll. The survey was also done in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The other top 10 simple pleasures picked by Singaporeans include exercising, watching one's favourite movie or making someone smile or laugh.

However, more than half of the Singapore respondents felt that they do not get to enjoy such pleasures as often as they would like.

Some 48 per cent of the respondents said they do not have the time to relish small life pleasures while 56 per cent felt guilty when they take a break.

The top three reasons stopping Singaporeans from enjoying themselves are a lack of money (57 per cent), lack of time (55 per cent) and demands of work (48 per cent), according to the survey, whose results was released this week.

The poll also found that Singaporeans do not enjoy being in the sun as much.

Sunbathing was the least popular simple pleasure at 7 per cent. Feeling the sun's warmth on one's face was chosen by just 16 per cent of Singaporeans, compared with 44 per cent of Britons, making it the top pleasure for those from Britain.

For Singaporeans, the least popular simple pleasures include writing lists (9 per cent) and wearing a new pair of socks for the first time (11 per cent).

The survey also found that about one-third of the Singapore respondents hoped to sleep in a big comfortable bed (32 per cent), spend the weekend away (31 per cent) or catch stunning views (29 per cent) - pleasures often found on holiday.

Mr Mark Wong, senior vice-president (Asia Pacific) of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World, said: "Now that vaccinations and travel bubbles in the Asia-Pacific region are coming in place, we are optimistic that people will be able to safely enjoy some of these simple pleasures abroad before too much longer."

Top 10 simple pleasures in Singapore:

1. A nice dinner

2. Listening to your favourite songs

3. Payday

4. Watching your favourite movie

5. Dining out

6. Making someone smile or laugh

7. Staying in bed on a Sunday morning

8. Sleeping in a big incredibly comfy bed

9. Spend a weekend away

10. Doing exercise