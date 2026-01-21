Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singaporean artist Ming Wong, pierced with arrows, in a still from his film Dance Of The Sun On The Water | Saltatio Solis In Aqua, created as part of his residency with the National Gallery in London.

LONDON – Had commuters crossing London’s Trafalgar Square on a chilly morning last October looked up at the National Gallery’s grand facade, they might have seen Singaporean artist Ming Wong tied to a column, pierced by arrows.

This scene, inspired by the Christian martyr Saint Sebastian, is part of Wong’s new film Dance Of The Sun On The Water | Saltatio Solis In Aqua. Created during his year-long residency at the Gallery, it is now on show till April 5.