Singaporean Ming Wong’s take on Saint Sebastian at London’s National Gallery
LONDON – Had commuters crossing London’s Trafalgar Square on a chilly morning last October looked up at the National Gallery’s grand facade, they might have seen Singaporean artist Ming Wong tied to a column, pierced by arrows.
This scene, inspired by the Christian martyr Saint Sebastian, is part of Wong’s new film Dance Of The Sun On The Water | Saltatio Solis In Aqua. Created during his year-long residency at the Gallery, it is now on show till April 5.