Singaporean David Tan in MasterChef Australia’s Top 22

Pairing sweet with savoury in a dish he had never made before the MasterChef competition was a bold move, but risk-taking is pharmacologist Tan’s bread and butter.

“My approach is very different from the rest of the contestants. A lot of them are cooking what they know and trying to jazz it up for MasterChef. They come from a place of comfort, but my approach is: What can I do that I’ve never done before? How can I push this dish forward?” the 30-year-old told The Straits Times over a Zoom call from Melbourne.

As a clinical trials administrator working in cancer research – where drugs have only a 20 per cent chance of making it to the market – the Australia-based Singaporean is used to trial and error.

He has learnt how to think outside the box, remain calm under pressure and pivot when ingredient combinations do not work. All these skills stand any aspiring cook in good stead.

Now, the former Singapore Polytechnic student has traded his chemo gown for a white chef’s apron as he vies for glory on the 16th season of MasterChef Australia, which will air on the Lifetime channel (Singtel TV Channel 302 and StarHub TV Channel 514).

Only one Singapore-born contestant has won so far: prison officer Sashi Cheliah, who took the crown in 2018, on the show’s 10th season.

So far, Tan’s unique brand of experimental cooking has served him well, clinching him a place in the Top 22 – not bad for someone who picked up a spatula just seven years ago.