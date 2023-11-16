Singapore’s pro wrestlers punch above their weight, more than a decade on

SINGAPORE – As his opponent leapt at him, Hotshot – real name Wilson Loh – had only a split second to react.

Dodging Big Dave’s lunge and wrapping his arms around his neck, Hotshot used the momentum to drive the Grapplemax openweight champion into the ground, before swiftly pinning him for a three-count.

The jubilant crowd counted along with the referee: “One. Two. Three!”

They erupted in applause and cheers, chanting Hotshot’s name as he lifted the belt as the newly-crowned champion.

This is not a segment from a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) event, but one from Singapore’s very own professional wrestling scene, which is 11 years old and going strong.

Through the years, local wrestlers – most of whom have day jobs – have honed their craft, and now travel the world regularly to perform in countries such as Japan, the United States and Russia, as well as territories closer to home like India, Australia, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Malaysia.