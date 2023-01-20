Singapore Art Week: S’pore collectors share their buys at Art SG and S.E.A. Focus

SINGAPORE – Collectors were spoilt for choice at Art SG and S.E.A. Focus, the two art fairs that ran during the recently concluded Singapore Art Week.

More than 180 galleries offered works – from politically charged paintings to provocative portraits, challenging abstracts to whimsical pop art.

Art SG, which had its inaugural edition, was held at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre and drew nearly 43,000 visitors. The smaller S.E.A. Focus took place at Tanjong Pagar Distripark.

The Straits Times speaks to five collectors who bought works at the fairs.

Apart from the usual reason of filling up their collections and walls, they say they were keen to support the arts and artists. What is also important is that they had felt a connection to the works that caught their eye.

The novice collector