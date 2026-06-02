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BTS will headline two concerts at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium in South Korea on June 12 and 13.

SINGAPORE – Army hoping to catch BTS’ upcoming Busan concert on the big screen on June 13 had better act fast: Tickets for live cinema screenings in Singapore are almost gone.

Checks by The Straits Times showed that only seats in the first three rows remain available for screenings at Shaw Theatres and Golden Village cinemas. Tickets for the concert viewing went on sale on May 28 and are priced at $ 55 .

ST estimates that about 1,700 tickets have been sold across six screenings at Golden Village cinemas in VivoCity, Suntec City and Cineleisure.

Almost 600 of the tickets sold were for GVmax, Golden Village’s largest theatre. The cinema features a 22.4m-wide screen, roughly the length of two SBS buses placed end to end, giving fans a stadium-like viewing experience.

Another estimated 850 tickets have been sold across five screenings at Shaw Theatres cinemas in Nex, Jewel, Jem, Lido and Paya Lebar Quarter.

Dubbed their homecoming show, the concert is expected to be a poignant return for the group on their 13th anniversary. The concerts carry additional significance as Busan was the site of BTS’ final group performance before the members began their mandatory military service in South Korea. Both shows sold out.

A spokesperson for Golden Village told ST that BTS have been one of the cinema chain’s strongest-performing live-viewing draws, though concert screenings featuring other artists have also attracted strong audiences.

She added that Golden Village had screened the K-pop boy band’s Goyang and Tokyo concerts earlier in 2026.

A spokesperson for Shaw Theatres declined to reveal the amount of tickets sold, but added that it was “quite successful” in terms of K-pop concert films.

BTS will headline two concerts at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium in South Korea on June 12 and 13. The performances mark the group’s first concert in the city since BTS Yet To Come in Busan, held in October 2022 in support of Busan’s bid to host the World Expo 2030.

The south-eastern city, which is about 330km from the capital, Seoul, is also the home town of two of the band’s members, Jimin and Jungkook.

Army who prefer watching the concert from the comfort of their homes can also catch the online live streaming through digital platform Weverse. The access costs about $50.

In May, BTS wrapped up the North American leg of their Arirang world tour in Las Vegas.

The tour visited five cities, including Tampa and Mexico City, across 15 concerts. All the shows sold out, drawing approximately 840,000 attendees.