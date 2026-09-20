Singapore among 6 nations declared ineligible for Miss Universe 2026 over franchise dispute

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JKN Universe said Miss Universe Eastern, led by Nawat Itsaragrisil, had no authority to issue licences for the Miss Universe brand.

BANGKOK – JKN Universe, the company which holds the rights to the Miss Universe brand, says delegates from Thailand and five other South-east Asian countries cannot enter Miss Universe 2026 because it considers related franchise agreements invalid.

JKN Universe said in a statement issued by the Miss Universe Organization on Sept 18 that delegates from Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Malaysia and Singapore are ineligible to compete in the 75th Miss Universe pageant in 2026.

The statement said that Miss Universe Eastern – whose chief executive is Thai beauty pageant entrepreneur Nawat Itsaragrisil – had no authority to grant, transfer or issue licences for the Miss Universe brand and that all legal authority rested with JKN Universe.

It regarded sponsorship agreements, franchise contracts and national licences issued by Miss Universe Eastern as invalid from the outset and legally non-binding.

JKN also rejected public statements by Nawat about the organisation’s finances, maintaining that the information was unaudited, unsupported by evidence and untrue.

It said the statements had damaged the brand’s reputation and credibility, and that it was preparing to take civil and criminal legal action.

For national franchise agreements specifically, the company said it would not recognise those described as having been made with or through Nawat or related entities because, it maintained, no lawful licensing agreement existed with JKN Universe.

The statement listed Thailand’s contract as covering 2025 to 2029 and those of the other five countries as 2026 agreements. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK