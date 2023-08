SINGAPORE – Now, there is a pureed mooncake that Grandma can eat even if she has swallowing difficulties. And it comes in durian and yam flavours too.

Made with real yam and durian with a melt-in-the-mouth texture, so no chewing is required, the mooncakes cost $3.50 a piece. They are the creation of GentleFoods, a home-grown social enterprise reinventing meals for the aged and sick who find it hard to eat solid food.