Silver business: Inspired by their loved ones, they started companies helping the elderly

SINGAPORE – Caring for elderly relatives who fall sick sometimes brings up questions about why things are the way they are. Is there a better way?

For Dr Shen Yiru, Mr Vincent Chua and Mr Isaiah Chng, such questions led to business innovations to plug gaps in the system.

These home-grown entrepreneurs are tapping the burgeoning silver economy driven by fast-ageing countries like Singapore.

In 2010, about one in 10 Singaporeans was aged 65 or older. Today, the figure is about one in five. By 2030, almost one in four will be seniors.

It is a pressing issue that the Government is working on in terms of promoting active ageing and making homes and precincts more senior-friendly, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his recent National Day Rally speech.

“Today, we are an aged society. Soon, we will be a ‘super-aged’ society. This has massive social and economic implications,” he said.

Citing a report by business consultancy Ageing Asia, Dr Kelvin Tan Cheng Kian, a gerontology expert from the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), says the silver sector is slated to be a US$72.4 billion (S$97.8 billion) market in Singapore by 2025.

In the Asia-Pacific, the ageing market is projected to be worth some US$4.56 trillion by 2025, adds Dr Tan, head of the minor in applied ageing studies programme and senior lecturer for the masters and PhD programmes in gerontology.

Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) assistant chief executive Soh Leng Wan says: “Health and well-being are becoming top of mind for the silver generation, as the elderly prioritise remaining active and independent.

“Therein lies opportunities for Singapore businesses to offer innovative solutions to meet such global needs, particularly in the areas of food and healthcare (including wellness and prevention).”

Dr Tan believes that there are also opportunities in the geriatric care and active ageing spaces, anti-ageing products and services, as well as personalised products for health monitoring, screening and diagnostics. And as people live longer, they will need to plan for longer-term insurance, financial planning and health screening services too.

EnterpriseSG has various schemes and programmes for budding silver economy entrepreneurs, including centres of innovation in institutes of higher learning. SUSS also has an impact start-up challenge in gerontology to encourage innovation in the sector.