Silver business: He made his late dad’s dream of helping seniors come true

SINGAPORE – Mr Isaiah Chng was 24 and still studying when he founded ProAge in 2008 and developed a framework for the Health Promotion Board’s (HPB) national brisk walking campaign to increase the level of physical activity nationwide.

The social enterprise and accredited consultancy, which provides health and wellness services for seniors and working adults, eventually trained 2,500 exercise leaders from 2008 to 2010. Today, there are about 100,000 people enrolled in about 700 brisk walking clubs here.