SINGAPORE – When his father’s diabetic condition worsened in the 2010s, it pained Mr Vincent Chua to see him having to shuttle between his family doctor and polyclinic for his annual diabetic eye screenings.

The general practitioner (GP) clinic did not have the right equipment, but was just below his father’s Housing Board block in Bendemeer, while the polyclinic was many bus stops away in Toa Payoh.