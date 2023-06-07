Sifa 2023: What audiences say

Audiences who attended a variety of events from the Singapore International Festival of the Arts share their experience watching international acts.

Ms Maryanne Tan, 72, housewife, on Angel Island: “It’s the first time I’m seeing this kind of performance in Singapore. The multimedia was really extraordinary. I’ve read about it online, but I didn’t expect it to be like that. This is my first time watching a Sifa show.”

Ms Megan Foo, 27, content creator, on Angel Island: “I really enjoyed the mixed media and it was quite arresting. In terms of storyline, it was quite raw but also creative and gave every individual a space to interpret the work for himself or herself. It was a very otherworldly experience. I liked how the visual aid bridges the past and present. I thought it was very moving because the singers made it feel like they were sending the victims off. I think it’s the first time I’ve seen a show that doesn’t just depict a struggle, but was also both a farewell and a tribute. This is my first Sifa show, and it definitely surpassed my expectations.”