Sifa 2023: What audiences say

Audiences who attended a variety of events from the Singapore International Festival of the Arts share their experience watching international acts.
Ms Maryanne Tan, 72, housewife, on Angel Island: “It’s the first time I’m seeing this kind of performance in Singapore. The multimedia was really extraordinary. I’ve read about it online, but I didn’t expect it to be like that. This is my first time watching a Sifa show.”
Ms Megan Foo, 27, content creator, on Angel Island: “I really enjoyed the mixed media and it was quite arresting. In terms of storyline, it was quite raw but also creative and gave every individual a space to interpret the work for himself or herself. It was a very otherworldly experience. I liked how the visual aid bridges the past and present. I thought it was very moving because the singers made it feel like they were sending the victims off. I think it’s the first time I’ve seen a show that doesn’t just depict a struggle, but was also both a farewell and a tribute. This is my first Sifa show, and it definitely surpassed my expectations.”
Mr Lenix Yeo, 34, assistant manager, on Angel Island: “It’s a very interesting take with so many layers of graphics overlapping one another at the same time, and the visual aspect blew my mind. It talks a lot about acceptance and how the Chinese refugees were looking for it in San Francisco, which is in line with what we feel as a society right now.”
Ms Yin Menghua, 26, architect, on Realm Of Silk: “It was very abstract. Throughout the performance, I was trying to figure out what the artist was trying to express. I think she’s saying something about how humans connect with technology and artificial intelligence. The visual and music design were quite coherent. Based on this show, I think Sifa offers quite a new experience in exploring different forms of art.”
Sasha Michelle Tan, 14, student, on Realm Of Silk: “I would recommend it to people if I know they have the right expectations for it. I came in expecting a drama performance, but it was actually an art performance. If I was told beforehand that it was an arts performance, then I would definitely recommend it.”
Kemi Tan, 13, student, on Realm Of Silk: “I liked how they incorporated the use of lights. I am doing a drama elective programme for school, so we were brought here to see the different set designs... It’s a good way to see how to incorporate different materials into a performance. I left feeling very inspired.”
Ms Caitlyn Tan, 24, account executive, on BLKDOG: “It’s a very long show, but the dancers are very skilled. It must have been quite tiring as the movements are very complex. Memorable moments: The transitions into a darker section in the first half and lighter in the second half, before it went back into the darkness. It’s my first Sifa show.”
Ms Elizabeth Quek, 21, freelance designer, on BLKDOG: “I am still reeling from it. It was very crazy. Other than the dancers’ physicality, the storytelling and theatre aspects really blew my mind. I saw the same company perform a different act in London, and I already knew it was good. But coming here, it was even crazier. It’s worth all the time and money spent. ”
Ms Wang Xu Lan, 25, in sales, on Circa’s Humans 2.0: “My mind was blown by the slow-motion segment, where the dancers’ movements became controlled. It’s my first Sifa event. I’ve watched other theatre shows before, but it is the first time watching a show like Humans. There were moments when I feared for the dancers and thought, ‘Please don’t fall.’”