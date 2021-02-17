Short Mandarin radio plays wanted for inaugural contest

SINGAPORE - Calling aspiring playwrights: Submit a 10-minute script in Mandarin and stand a chance to have it aired on radio.

The inaugural Gimme Ten! 2021 Radio Playwriting Competition is organised by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) and multilingual intercultural arts company GroundZ-0. It aims to nurture home-grown talent and encourage playwriting in the Chinese language.

The plays can come in various forms and are not restricted to short stories, poetry, essays and commentaries. But they should have a Singapore angle.

GroundZ-0 founder Zelda Tatiana Ng, who is on the judging panel, tells The Straits Times that the contest was initially proposed as a competition where participants submit 10-minute scripts for the stage, but had to adapt due to Covid-19.

"Radio play is a unique format as listeners are given the space to imagine their own visuals," she says.

"We look forward to young writers contributing. We are in need of Chinese writers in the Singapore arts scene."

SCCC's director of programmes Lee Ee Wurn, who is also a judge, is expecting to receive scripts with "creativity, high entertainment value and a strong message".

Entries must be submitted by March 15.

Twenty participants will attend playwriting and radio production workshops conducted by award-winning local playwright Chong Tze Chien, veteran theatre practitioner Li Xie and experienced playwright and lawyer Wang Liansheng. These free workshops will be conducted in Mandarin and online.

Shortlisted participants will be announced on April 6 on SCCC's website and will also be notified via e-mail.

After the workshops, the 20 participants will revise their scripts based on the judges' feedback and 10 will make it to the final round.

Their final scripts will be turned into radio plays and aired on 96.3 Hao FM.

The top three winners will be selected by the judges and the first-prize winner will snag a cash prize of $800. Listeners can also vote for their favourite script to win the Audience Choice Award.

Results will be announced on Aug 13.

For details of the competition, go to the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre's website.