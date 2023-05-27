Shoot sunrise, sunset at S’pore’s scenic spots, and other free, fun June holiday activities

Are you looking forward to time off in June with your family, but would like to save money on some activities while spending more on others? Here are some ideas for free or affordable fun or, go ahead and splurge, and travel like James Bond.

If your kids’ idea of a great time is to walk through the aviaries of the recently opened Bird Paradise, but you prefer to keep to a budget, how about heading out to Singapore’s forested areas to try to spot some relatively unusual birds here. These include the buffy fish owl, which lives in forests and mangroves close to water sources.

Before you spend lots of money on a trip to head to art museums in, say, Europe, you could first check out artworks worth millions of dollars in Singapore public spaces. There are works by artists like Spain’s Salvador Dali and America’s Roy Lichtenstein.

Here are other ideas for budgets both high and low.

1. Scenic spots

Free/affordable

Top places to shoot sunrise and sunset in Singapore